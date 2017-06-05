Robert Allen (06-01-17)

COMMERCE - Robert Richard Allen, 63, died Thursday, June 1, 2017, at his residence.

Mr. Allen was born in Germany, the son of the late Elliot and Olive Beacon Allen. He was a poultry farmer, a member of the Homer Masonic Lodge, and a member of the Shriners.

Survivors include his wife, Jackie Laverne Standridge Allen; daughter, Shannon Jackson (Heath), Jefferson; son, Derrick Allen (Charity), Commerce; brother, Ron Allen (Jane), Gainesville; sisters, Ruth Collins (Vernon), Augusta, and Carol Clark (Jim), Groveland, Fla.; grandchildren, Harli Farmer, JayR Allen, Carson Jackson, and Cooper Jackson.

Services were held Sunday, June 4 from the Chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Sherman Standridge officiating. Interment was in Jackson Memorial Park.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, was in charge of arrangements.
