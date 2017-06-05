TALLAHASSEE, FL - Dudley Alan Crow, 46, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.
Mr. Crowe was the only child and devoted son of Billy Junior Crowe and Nora June Allen Crowe of Homer, Ga. Born on March 27, 1971, in Gainesville, he was raised in the Atlanta suburb of Stone Mountain. During his high school years, he was an active youth member at Ingleside Presbyterian Church. Mr. Crowe graduated from Georgia State University with a Bachelor of Science degree and obtained his Master of Divinity degree graduating from Reformed Theological Seminary in Orlando, Fla.
A fourteen-year resident of Tallahassee, Fla., he relished in wearing, both the University of Georgia and Florida State Seminoles sports apparel. He was a dedicated fan of collegiate football and basketball and an avid weekend golfer. He spent years of devoted time supporting his son in basketball activities and his daughter with her dance and equestrian events. His personal passions were always in reading and in drawing/sketching. He had a rare and excellent artistic talent that will always be cherished by those close to him. Mr. Crowe was a committed believer in Jesus Christ and was a member of Four Oaks Church, Tallahassee, Fla.
He leaves his loving wife of almost 20 years, Jacqueline Barr Crowe; and two teenage children, Benjamin William Crowe and Chaelee Caroline Crowe, Tallahassee, Fla.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 5, graveside at Jackson Memorial Park with the Revs. Wade Lott and Jeff Lewis officiating.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Dudley Crow (05-31-17)
