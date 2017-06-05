COMMERCE - Kathryn Kilgore Golden, 81, died Friday, June 2, 2017, at Landmark Hospital.
Mrs. Golden was born in Atalla, Ala., the daughter of the late Jack Robert and Hazel Scarbough Kilgore. She was a member of Indian Creek Baptist Church and retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad. Mrs. Golden was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Farrel Golden.
Survivors include her daughter, Cynthia Williams, Commerce; sons, Brad Golden (Peggy), Murrells Inlet, S.C., Tim Golden (Cindy), Jefferson, and Jeff Golden (Billie), Destin Beach, Fla.; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, at Indian Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Nate Bunner officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Kathryn Golden (06-02-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry