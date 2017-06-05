DANIELSVILLE - Frank Keason Blair, 79, died Friday, June 2, 2017, at St. Mary’s Hospice House.
Mr. Blair was born in Tiger, the son of the late Luther and Harriett Crump Blair. He was a member of The Little Country Church, where he served as a deacon. Mr. Blair was retired from the United States Navy. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Delorise Stephens Blair; and a son, Rodney Blair.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Brady Blair, Danielsville; daughters, Suzan Hanley and Debbie Austin, both of Danielsville; son, Jeff Blair, Commerce; step-children, Lonnie Scroggs, Bowman, and Lora Scroggs, Lavonia; sister, Betty Jean Grubb, Jackson, Tenn.; six grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Sunday, June 4, at The Little Country Church with the Revs. Swayne Cochran and Wendell Hanley officiating. Interment was in New Bridge Baptist Church Cemetery.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, was in charge of arrangements.
Frank Blair (06-02-17)
