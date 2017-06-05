Frank Blair (06-02-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, June 5. 2017
DANIELSVILLE - Frank Keason Blair, 79, died Friday, June 2, 2017, at St. Mary’s Hospice House.

Mr. Blair was born in Tiger, the son of the late Luther and Harriett Crump Blair. He was a member of The Little Country Church, where he served as a deacon. Mr. Blair was retired from the United States Navy. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Delorise Stephens Blair; and a son, Rodney Blair.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce Brady Blair, Danielsville; daughters, Suzan Hanley and Debbie Austin, both of Danielsville; son, Jeff Blair, Commerce; step-children, Lonnie Scroggs, Bowman, and Lora Scroggs, Lavonia; sister, Betty Jean Grubb, Jackson, Tenn.; six grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Sunday, June 4, at The Little Country Church with the Revs. Swayne Cochran and Wendell Hanley officiating. Interment was in New Bridge Baptist Church Cemetery.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, was in charge of arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.