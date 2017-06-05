Man killed in South Hall motorcycle wreck

A 70-year-old Duluth man was killed in a motorcycle wreck in South Hall Sunday evening.
William Frey was driving on Hwy. 347 when a 2002 Ford Ranger driven by Michael Jesperson, 63, of Lawrenceville, failed to yield when turning left into a private driveway.
Frey’s motorcycle struck Jesperson’s Ranger and he was ejected. Frey died in the accident.
Jesperson was booked into the Hall County Jail around 11:20 on Sunday night. He's charged with driving under the influence, failure to yield and vehicular homicide.
