DANIELSVILLE - David Lamar Hardman, Sr., 66, died Sunday, June 4, 2017, at his residence.
Mr. Hardman was born in Commerce, the son of the late W.J. and Montine Sorrow Hardman, Sr. Mr. Hardman was of the Baptist denomination and was retired from the University of Georgia. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Lynn Haggard Hardman; sons, Billy Barrett and Pete Hardman; and brothers, James and Mike Hardman.
Survivors include his son, Jeff Barrett (Tanya), Danielsville; two granddaughters, Lyla Barrett and McKenna Barrett; brothers, William Hardman, Athens, and Bobby Hardman, Savannah.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 7, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Doug Duncan officiating with the interment following at Union Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday night from 6 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
David Hardman (06-04-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry