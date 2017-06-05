Margaret Louise Hardigree, 84, died Sunday, June 4, 2017.
A native of Barrow County, she was the daughter of the late Johnny and Vera Simonton McCain. Mrs. Hardigree worked for Winder Barrow High School and was a member of New Pentecost Methodist Church for over 60 years. Mrs. Hardigree enjoyed cooking and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Harold Hardigree; children, Harold (Kim) Hardigree Jr., Keith (Tammy) Hardigree, Mark Hardigree; grandchildren, John Simmons, Brittany Yarbrough; great-grandchildren, Blaze Jacobs, Jaxson McElhannon, Maxx McElhannon, Abby Simmons, Hailey Yarbrough, and Mikey Yarbrough.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 7, at 11 a.m., in the Smith Memory Chapel. The Revs. Johnny Wright and Earl Shaw will officiate. Burial will follow at New Pentecost Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 5 to 9 p.m.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret Hardigree (06-04-17)
