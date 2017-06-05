Martha Jane Pendley (06-02-17)

TIFTON - Martha Jane Evans Pendley, 75, passed away Friday, June 2, 2017, at Tift Regional Medical Center.
Born November 20, 1941, in Pendergrass, Mrs. Pendley was the daughter of the late Ralph Samuel Evans and Jeannette Alexander Evans. She was preceded in death by her first husband, A. J. Stinchcomb; her second husband, Floyd “Sarge” Pendley; two sons, J. B. Stinchcomb and Jerry Stinchcomb; and two brothers, Bill Evans and Jack Evans. She was retired from Wishbone Fried Chicken and attended Tift Avenue Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include four sons and three daughters-in-law, Gary and Lynn Stinchcomb, Winder, Jimmy Stinchcomb, Lawrenceville, Michael and Melissa Stinchcomb, Bethlehem, and Roger and Eloise Pendley, Winder; four daughters, Carrie Dean Stinchcomb, Winder, Diane Barnes, Bethlehem, Brenda Richardson, Rome, and Sheila Healan, Bethlehem; daughter-in-law, Linda Stinchcomb, Tifton; one brother, James “Bo” Evans, Braselton; two sisters, Pat Duck, Braselton, and Mickey Snow, Lawrenceville; 16 grandchildren and their spouses, James Stinchcomb, Dewayne Strickland, Mark Strickland, Deana Delbridge, Mona and Lonnie Stout, Sheri and Eric Croft, Adam Stinchcomb, Brandon Stinchcomb, Anita Healan, Mark Healan, Melvin Healan, Mike Layer, Jill and Chad Wilson, Bo Bo and Christie Pendley, Jerry Stinchcomb and Kayla Stinchcomb; and numerous great-grandchildren.
A graveside funeral service was held Sunday, June 4, at Tift Memorial Gardens, where she was laid to rest. The Rev. Terrell Roberts officiated.
Condolences may be sent to the family at the online guest registry at www.bowen-donaldson.com.
Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals was in charge of arrangements.
