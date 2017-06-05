James Smith (05-30-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, June 5. 2017
WINDER - James Smith, 75, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 10, at First United Methodist Church of Winder at 2 p.m. Visitation will be held at White Oak Springs Baptist Church on Friday, June 9, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Professional Services Entrusted to Wimberly & White Funeral Home.
