Summer free lunch program provides nutrition to kids where they are

Madison County school system officials are working to provide a nutritious lunch to every child age 1 to 18 over the summer break.
Begun in the summer of 2012, the summer lunch program is an extension of the National School Lunch Program that the school system does during the school year.
“It is federally-funded on a per meal basis, so the costs are covered as we claim each meal we serve,” School Nutrition Director Barbara Adair said. “The meals meet the current healthy meal pattern with whole grains, fruits, veggies, lean meats and low/fat fat free milk.”
Adair said this year they expect to feed around 800-to-1,000 lunches per day. The program began May 30 and will run through July 28 (closed July 3 and 4). Last year the program expanded to include breakfast at their main site in the high school cafeteria from 7:30 to 8 a.m.
The meals are free to children regardless of income.
Adair said there are many students around the high school during the summer for extra-curricular activities, summer school and other events.
“This way students can come by for a free nutritious breakfast before they start their day,” she said.
Lunch is served at the high school from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The program also takes lunches “on the road” throughout the county with two mobile routes.
“The Lunch Bus goes down to Colbert, then works its way across to Hull, up Hwy. 106 to Neese, then up to a few places in Danielsville,” Adair said. “The Lunch Truck starts at the Crawford Long Street apartments in Danielsville, then goes to a picnic shelter in Ila, the recreation department on Hwy. 98 and on to Comer, where the route ends at Comer Baptist Church.”
Adair, who took over as nutrition director in March, 2014, says school officials recognize the need in the community for meals to bridge the gap between the school terms.
She said when she first took the job she spent some time riding around the entire county to get an idea of where the most needs were. She also talked to bus drivers, who have provided a wealth of information about suitable locations.
“We seek out places where folks need the meals and provide nourishment for kids,” she said. “Hunger doesn’t care which month it is and we strive to meet the need.”
The program also provides breakfast and lunch to Camp Maranatha campers.
Adair said many people don’t realize that 62 percent of school students are on the free or reduced lunch program during the school year. She also said that she knows that many kids of working parents stay with grandparents or other relatives during the summer and that it provides relief to caregivers if those children can walk to a nearby location and receive a nutritious lunch.
Assistant superintendent Bonnie Knight recently told the Board of Education that the program fed over 26,000 meals over the 2016 summer break.
No registration is needed, but meals must be eaten on site.
Mobile Lunch Schedule for Summer 2017
Lunch Bus schedule: The Learning Train (10:20 to 11 a.m.), Colbert 1st Baptist (10:25 to 10:45 a.m.), Tranquility Forest Park (11 to 11:25 a.m.), Joy Baptist Church (11:35 a.m. to 12:05 p.m.), Hwy. 106 trailer park (12:10 to 12:25 p.m.), Neese trailer park (12:35 to 12:50 p.m.), Irvin Kirk Road, Danielsville (1 to 1:15 p.m.) and Sherwood community in Danielsville (1:20 to 1:45 p.m.).
A “lunch truck” will have the following schedule: Danielsville Crawford Long apartments (11 to 11:15 am.), Ila school park (11:15 to 11:35 a.m.), the Madison County Recreation Department by the tennis courts (11:40 to 12 p.m.), Sidetrack Road (12:15 to 12:30 p.m.) and Comer Baptist (12:35 to 1:10 p.m.)
There will also be at many VBS and day camp locations throughout the summer as well, Adair said.
The full schedule and times are available on the school website: http://www.madison.k12.ga.us/ under “District News.”
Summer free lunch program provides nutrition to kids where they are
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry