Frances Irvin (06-02-17)

GILLSVILLE - Frances T. Irvin, 86, passed away Friday, June 2, 2017.
A native of Jackson County, Mrs. Irvin was the daughter of the late Luke and Willie Maude (Tullis) Thornhill. Mrs. Irvin was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas “Junior” Irvin; son-in-law, David Martin; brothers, M.J. Thornhill, Gladston Thornhill and Iva Lee Thornhill; twin sister, Mary Lou Berryman; and sister, Lucille Sells. She was also a homemaker and a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Ken and Sharon Irvin, Buford; daughter, Jeanne Martin, Gillsville; grandchildren, India and Ivy Irvin and Kaylee Martin; and brother-in-law, Charles Berryman, Flowery Branch.
Funeral services were held Sunday, June 4, at Ward’s Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tim House officiating. Interment was at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Wards Funeral Home, Gainesville, was in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made online at wardsfh.com
