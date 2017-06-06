Jean Wood (06-04-17)

JEFFERSON - Jean Venable Wood, 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 4, 2017.
Mrs. Wood was born in Jefferson, was the 1948 valedictorian of Jefferson High School, earned a Bachelor’s Degree in English from the University of Georgia in 1952, and also was a member of the Galilee Christian Church. Mrs. Wood taught English at her high school alma mater and worked for many years as a caseworker supervisor for the Department of Family and Children Services. Mrs. Wood was preceded in death by her husband, Otis Lyndal Wood; and her parents, Allen Lafayette Venable Sr., Sadie Mason Venable, and Mary Alice McDonald Venable.
Survivors include her children, Corinne Wood Jordan (Eddy), Jefferson; Lynn Wood (Janie), Jefferson; Scott Wood (Carol), Maysville; Kyle Wood (Janet), Jefferson; sister, Evelyn Wells and brothers, Al Venable, Tom Venable (Sandra), Jefferson; grandchildren, Taylor Wood (Charley), Hannah Wood (fiancé Josh), Julie Wood, Dixie Powell (Nicole), Hunter Wood, Katie Hogwood (Robbie); and 11 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday, June 9, from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the services at Evans Funeral Home. The funeral services will be held on Friday, June 9, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Minister Robin Self and the Rev. Tilly Welborn officiating.
The burial will follow in the Galilee Christian Church Cemetery with Taylor Wood, Jody Wells, Lee Wells, Steve Richardson, Eric Venable, and Dan Venable honored as pallbearers. Hunter Wood, Mike Venable, Lonnie Jones, and Stephen Bennett are recognized as honorary pallbearers.
Flowers are optional, and memorials may be made to the Galilee Christian Church Cemetery Fund, 2191 Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, GA 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
