BRASELTON - Fania Isaza Humphries, 80, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2017.
Mrs. Humphries was born in the Republic of Panama, the daughter of the late Lino Isaza and Heliodora Moreno. Mrs. Humphries was a homemaker and worked as an interpreter for the Jackson County Court System. She was preceded in death by her brothers.
Survivors include her loving husband of 34 years, Truman Humphries, Braselton; children, George Petrisko and his wife Jackie, Braselton, Fania Glenn and her husband Brad, Loganville, Dora Davis and her husband Bruce, Jefferson, John Petrisko, Commerce, Bobby Dyer, Stone Mountain, and Pat Souder and her husband Larry, Pendergrass; step-sons, Tim Humphries and his wife Ashley, Pendergrass, Tony Humphries and his wife Leslie, Gainesville, Todd Humphries, Banks County; sisters, Ofelia Cronic, Delaware, and Leticia Isaza de Jimenez, Panama; grandchildren, Tiffany Petrisko, Brittany Petrisko, Jasmene (Donovan) Herring, Brandon Glenn, Kason Glenn, Cody Glenn, Jay Glenn and Ray Davis; and great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Madilene Herring, Parker and Presley Glenn.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 8, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Revs. James Gooch and Wayne Moore officiating. The burial will follow in the Walnut Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. The visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Fania Humphries (06-04-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry