James Horace Attaway, 81, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, June 3, 2017. He courageously fought to live until the very end.
James was born December 30, 1935, in Hoschton, Ga., the son of Hoyt and Bella Attaway. He was the last of four siblings and his father died when he was only two months old. He graduated from Jackson County High School, enlisted in the Air Force at age 19 and was honorably discharged after 27 years.
While stationed in the UK, he met and married his beloved wife, Jenny Ormonde of South Shields, England on November 7, 1964. He served in Vietnam and was awarded numerous medals including the Bronze Star. James earned the rank of Senior Master Sergeant and upon retirement from the Air Force, went to work in computer operations at Tinker AFB, Okla. in 1983. He retired from Tinker on October 1, 2003.
James graduated with an associate degree from the Community College of the Air Force, Rose Junior College of Oklahoma City, Okla., and the City Colleges of Chicago. James loved his Scottie dogs (MacTavish (dec.), MacDougal (dec.) and McDuff), football (Georgia Bulldogs and SEC), and the mountains. He enjoyed his church, growing roses, the stock market and sluicing for gemstones.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jenny Attaway; his parents; two sisters; one brother; and his son, John Clarke.
Survivors include his daughter, Jane Cole, Fort Worth; granddaughters, Karla Merrick, Fort Worth, and Jennifer Herrera, Rockwall; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at Fairpark Baptist Church, Fort Worth, Texas. Interment will be beside his wife in Spruce Pine Memorial Park, Spruce Pine, N.C. at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Disabled American Veterans.
Arrangements are by Thompson Harveson & Cole, Fort Worth, Texas 817-336-0345
James Attaway (06-03-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry