HOSCHTON - Virginia Stepp “Genny” Cronic, 82, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2017.
Mrs. Cronic was born in Hoschton, the daughter of the late J.N. and Samantha Maybelle Hogan Stepp. Mrs. Cronic was an active member of the White Plains Baptist Church and had worked at the Norcross Tag Company in Jefferson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Thomas Cronic; brothers, William Stepp, Odis “Pete” Stepp; and sister, Lorene Staton.
Survivors include the best son ever, Tom Cronic, Hoschton; sisters, Geneva Stepp, Hoschton, and Jeanette Ledford, Talmo; brothers, Ralph Stepp and Herman Stepp, both of Hoschton; five nieces, Starr Gaines, Tammy Norris, Libby Nelson, Tootsie Fulton and her husband Larry, Frances Staton; aunt, Lottie Skelton, Jefferson; and numerous cousins and other family members that were deeply loved by Jenny.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 8, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Revs. Cary Pittman and Kevin Page officiating. The burial will follow in the White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery. The visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that in memory of Jenny, please make donations to the Trust Fund established for Tom Cronic, P.O. Box 55, Hoschton, Georgia 30548,
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
‘Genny’ Cronic (06-05-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry