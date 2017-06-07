Summer hours, registration dates listed for BCHS

July hours at Banks County High School will be Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A counselor will be available at the school on the following dates and times: July 17-20 (1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.), July 25–July 27 (8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.), July 31 – August 3 (8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.).
New student registration will be held:
•July 18 – 20 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
•July 25 – 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
•July 31 – August 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
In order to complete the registration process the following items are necessary:
•Proof of Banks Co. Residency – only power bills, water bills, land-line phone bills, or rental/lease agreements are accepted
•A copy of the student’s Social Security card
•A copy of the student’s birth certificate
•If student does not reside with both biological parents, then official court documents proving legal guardianship are required
•Photo identification of the legal guardian
•Official withdrawal form from previous school
•Official transcript from previous school
•Discipline record from previous school
•Immunization record
•Hearing, vision and dental form
•Attendance record from previous school
•All records must be in an envelope sealed by the previous school or faxed to Banks County High School from the previous school to be considered official.
No new student registrations will be completed during open house on Thursday, August 3, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
