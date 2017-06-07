Commissioners mull county budget, tax rate

Wednesday, June 7. 2017
Barrow County’s proposed general fund budget for next fiscal year includes a 12-percent hike in spending over actual expenditures in FY2016.
That proposed increase has some county commissioners uneasy, and three — chairman Pat Graham along with commissioners Joe Goodman and Roger Wehunt — said flat out Tuesday they would not support any property-tax increase on county residents, with Graham calling for a 3-5-percent tax cut.
County manager Mike Renshaw, during a public hearing Tuesday, presented to the board of commissioners the proposed FY2018 budget, which would include $39.5 million in total spending — up from $35.4 million in actual spending in FY16. General fund departmental spending would be $33.9 million, up from just under $30 million in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30. The current fiscal year, which began Oct. 1, is a nine-month abbreviated one as the county transitions to a new calendar.
FY2018 will begin July 1. Commissioners are scheduled to take a final vote on the proposed budget June 20 at 7 p.m.
The bulk of Tuesday’s discussion centered on the county’s projected tax digest and rollback millage rate. Renshaw said the county would need to collect just over $16.8 million in ad valorem taxes to balance the budget as presented, adding that the roughly $16.8 million rollback millage amount currently projected by the county tax commissioner’s office would accomplish that.
See the full story in the June 7 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
