Winder council approves budget, $2 increase in solid waste fee

Posted by
BarrowJournal
Wednesday, June 7. 2017
Winder City Council on Tuesday approved the city’s $39.6 million budget for next fiscal year.
The vote was 5-0 with councilmen Michael Healan and Ridley Parrish absent.
The FY2018 budget, which will take effect July 1 and run through June 30, 2018, represents a roughly $379,000 – 2.3 percent – decrease over the FY2017 budget.
The city will also have a 5.85-mill rollback due to local-option sales tax proceeds and the 3-mill fire tax rate will be the same as the previous three years.
The budget includes a 3-percent increase in salaries for possible merit raises and a 5-percent increase for a potential hike in employee insurance costs, along with public safety education pay incentives and new pay scales already approved by council.
Also on Tuesday, council approved a $2-per-month-per-customer fee increase for solid waste collections. The cost will go from $16 to $18 per month for the first cart and from $12 to $14 per month for each additional cart. The increase will give the city an additional $131,000 in annual revenue and offset a $97,000 annual deficit in city solid waste expenses brought on by leaf, brush and other collection services.
For complete coverage of Tuesday's meeting, see the June 7 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.