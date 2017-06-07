The Barrow County Board of Education unanimously approved part of it FY2018 budget Monday night.
The BOE will consider its full 2017-18 budget at the June 27 board meeting. The second of two budget hearings will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the boardroom in the schools’ central office.
The BOE budget will be about $159 million. Of that amount, about $119 million is for the operations fund of the district. No tax increase is anticipated. The ta,x rate will be set in the fall.
New Auburn Elementary principal hired
The new Auburn Elementary School principal is a familiar face. Julia Hodges, the assistant principal at the school for three years, was hired Tuesday night.
Hodges has been with the Barrow County School System since 2002. She started in Barrow County at Westside Middle School from 2002-04. She was then at Haymon-Morris Middle School for 10 years, 2005 to 2014.
For complete coverage of Tuesday's meeting, see the June 7 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
