Commerce council to vote on budget June 19

Posted by
CommerceNewsTODAY
Wednesday, June 7. 2017
The Commerce City Council will consider a budget that is slightly less than the current one at its next meeting June 19.
Council will consider adopting the 2017-18 budget of nearly $27 million total and a general fund of about $7 million.
Those are about $100,000 and $50,000 respectively less than the current budgets.
The city’s tax rate of 4.02 mills is not expected to change. The new fiscal year begins July 1.
See the full story in the June 7 issue of The Jackson Herald.
