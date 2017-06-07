$30K stolen from closed hardware store

Wednesday, June 7. 2017
Authorities are investigating a burglary at the closed Commerce Hardware building on Clyde Short Road. A second report was completed on the incident on May 30.
The complainant told Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies that approximately $30,000 worth of goods were taken from the abandoned building.
The suspects apparently loaded up shopping carts full of merchandise and left them by a side door. Bolt cutters and pry bars were dropped beside the door.
The complainant said among the items taken were nail guns, skill saws, sanders, antique two-man saws and two antique handguns in frames. Additional merchandise remained near the door loaded into shopping carts.
