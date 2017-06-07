Longtime voice of WJJC dies

O. Grady Cooper, longtime owner of WJJC Radio and the first voice heard on the station, died on Sunday.
Cooper, 93, of Watkinsville, helped build WJJC Radio in 1957. He purchased the station along with Ellis Cooper, in 1961.
Cooper was lured to Commerce by Albert Hardy, owner of The Commerce News who was financially backing the launching of WJJC. Bill Anderson, then a student at UGA, was the station’s DJ and recalled that first broadcast in a blog post:
“It was 56-years ago today (June 22) at 10:22 a.m. that I stood in the tiny control room of a wood-frame building a couple of miles outside the city limits of Commerce and watched as an engineer named Bill Evans threw the switch and an announcer named Grady Cooper signed on Radio Station WJJC for the very first time. A little over an hour later…. at 11:30 a.m. to be exact…. I sat down in front of a microphone stationed between two turntables and welcomed listeners to the very first edition of a country music radio program called The Dinnerbell Jamboree.”
Cooper eventually bought 100 percent ownership in the station and owned it until 1979 when he sold the station to Dallas Tarkenton, father of pro football star Fran Tarkenton.
See the full story in the June 7 issue of The Jackson Herald.
