Pendergrass subdivisions may be revived

Two Pendergrass subdivisions that were started but never finished almost a decade ago might be revived in the near future.
The subdivisions were abandoned after the developers went bankrupt after the economy tanked in 2007. Now, new developers have taken an interest in them.
When the projects were abandoned, the streets and cul-de-sacs had already been finished and paved, but sidewalks, parking and lights were never done and no lots were sold.
The city expects the two projects to add 420 new homes to Pendergrass when they are completed.
See the full story in the June 7 issue of The Jackson Herald.
