Scammers threaten to ‘slit throat’ of Commerce woman

Scammers recently made gruesome threats towards a Commerce woman.
Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were called for a scam report on Cabin Creek Road. The complainant said she received a phone call from an unknown person claiming to be with the U.S. Treasury Department.
The scammer reportedly threatened to “slit their throats, blow them up and kill them,” and later claimed they were a member of ISIS.
At first, the complainant just wanted authorities to know about the incident, but she later called back with more information. She told officers she was scared after the scammers told her information about her location.
She told the scammers not to call back and said she’d contacted law enforcement.
The woman heard what sounded like more people in the background talking on phones.
