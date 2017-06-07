Navas hired as Jefferson athletic director

A familiar face will return to run Jefferson’s athletic program.
The Jefferson Board of Education on Tuesday approved Bill Navas as Jefferson High School’s next athletic director.
Navas coached the Jefferson football team from 2002-2008, guiding the Dragons to a 49-30-1 record and seven state playoff appearances — including three trips to the second round.
His 2007 team snapped a 12-game losing streak against Commerce with a 42-7 win.
Navas coached Jefferson to an 11-1 season in 2008, which included the program’s first 10-0 regular season and the Region 8-AA title.
Navas left after the 2008 season to take the athletic director’s job at Duluth High School.
Including a three-year stint at Hepzibah from 1999-2001, Navas has a 63-49 head-coaching record in 10 seasons.
Navas takes over for Tim Corbett, who served 14 years as Jefferson's athletic director. Corbett left for a job at Tallulah Falls.
For more on this story, see the June 14 edition of The Jackson Herald.
