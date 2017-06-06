SWIMMING: Sea Dragons dominate season-opening meet

The Jefferson Sea Dragon swimming team didn’t waste any time in exerting its dominance in the pool.
Spurred by 16 first-place finishes, the Sea Dragons totaled 1,750 points in their season-opener on Saturday at the Splash Meet in Habersham County, winning the event by 540 points.
Jefferson also took first in the girls’ and boys’ team standings.
Ansley Nunnally produced a monster performance, taking home five first-place ribbons. The girls’ 10U swimmer won the 50-yard freestyle (30.52), 25-yard freestyle (14.09), 100-yard individual medley (1:20.52), 25-yard backstroke (17.85) and 25-yard butterfly (16.19) in her age division.
Katherine Law won four 12U girls’ events, touching the wall first in the 100-yard freestyle (57.74), 50-yard freestyle (26.88), 50-yard breaststroke (39.88) and 50-yard backstroke.
For the rest of the story, see the June 7 edition of The Jackson Herald.
