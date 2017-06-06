SWIMMING: Sea Dragons dominate season-opening meet

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Tuesday, June 6. 2017
The Jefferson Sea Dragon swimming team didn’t waste any time in exerting its dominance in the pool.


Spurred by 16 first-place finishes, the Sea Dragons totaled 1,750 points in their season-opener on Saturday at the Splash Meet in Habersham County, winning the event by 540 points.
Jefferson also took first in the girls’ and boys’ team standings.
Ansley Nunnally produced a monster performance, taking home five first-place ribbons. The girls’ 10U swimmer won the 50-yard freestyle (30.52), 25-yard freestyle (14.09), 100-yard individual medley (1:20.52), 25-yard backstroke (17.85) and 25-yard butterfly (16.19) in her age division.
Katherine Law won four 12U girls’ events, touching the wall first in the 100-yard freestyle (57.74), 50-yard freestyle (26.88), 50-yard breaststroke (39.88) and 50-yard backstroke.
For the rest of the story, see the June 7 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.