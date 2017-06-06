FOOTBALL: Dragons reach finals of own 7-on-7 tourney

While actual football games are still over two months away, Jefferson is faring well on the summertime gridiron.
The Dragons went 7-3-1 on Friday during its annual 7-on-7 tournament, losing in the finals in overtime to defending Class 7A champion Grayson.
“We played everybody really well,” Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart said. “We had a lot of good moments. I was really proud of how our kids competed, especially missing some … I was really proud of how they got after it.”
Jefferson’s tournament run included a win over Grayson during the pool play portion of the event before eventually facing off with the Rams again in the finals.
“The one where we beat Grayson was certainly the best one we played and played well in the overtime deal, too,” Cathcart said.
While the chance to earn wins provided a competitive edge to the tournament, the pad-less, non-tackle, half-hour scrimmages allowed everyone on the Dragon roster the chance to play multiple reps.
Cathcart said the team was without a number of players due to other obligations.
“We tried to play a lot of people — everyone that was there since we were so undermanned in terms of numbers,” Cathcart said. “We tried to make sure we played everybody.”
