County to help with tractor-trailer crackdown

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, June 7. 2017
Jackson County will begin helping the City of Braselton with its crackdown of tractor-trailers driving on certain streets.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved Braselton’s request to designate Davis Street and Henry Braselton Drive as no-thru truck routes.
Davis Street and Henry Braselton Drive are in the unincorporated parts of Braselton, so the city was unable to enforce the no-thru trucks signs that are already in place on Davis Street. The Jackson County Sherriff’s Office will now enforce the rule on those streets.
