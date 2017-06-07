County to help with tractor-trailer crackdown

Jackson County will begin helping the City of Braselton with its crackdown of tractor-trailers driving on certain streets.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved Braselton’s request to designate Davis Street and Henry Braselton Drive as no-thru truck routes.
Davis Street and Henry Braselton Drive are in the unincorporated parts of Braselton, so the city was unable to enforce the no-thru trucks signs that are already in place on Davis Street. The Jackson County Sherriff’s Office will now enforce the rule on those streets.
