Burglars break in through wall, steal tech

Over 30 devices were stolen from a Braselton business last week. The three burglars broke through a wall of a neighboring business to enter the store.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department were called to the AT&T on Friendship Road on June 3 at 5:38 a.m. for an alarm. The doors were locked and officers didn’t see any movement in the store and assumed a large banner mounted near an air conditioning vent had set off the alarm.
Officers were called back around 9 a.m. on reports of a burglary. The suspects apparently tried to gain access through the front door but ultimately entered the store through the neighboring business. According to the incident report, the suspects pried the back door open and broke through two sheet rock walls.
The three burglars were caught on camera around 5:30 a.m. They were wearing dark clothing and gloves.
Surveillance tape reportedly shows one of the suspects break another wall and enter the office, where they ripped out wires for the alarm system. Another suspect pried open the safe with a crow bar and the suspects filled a garbage bag with phones and devices from the safe.
Approximately 35 devices were taken, which were each valued between $649-$1,000.
They left the scene at 5:35 a.m.
Two other AT&T stores (Dahlonega and Gainesville) were also broken into on June 3.
The incidents are being investigated.
