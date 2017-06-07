Lucille Gibson (06-07-17)

HOMER - Lucille Jackson Gibson, 85, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2017.
Born in Banks County on May 1, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Claude Jackson and Mittie Asborn Jackson. Mrs. Gibson was a homemaker and in her younger years was an active member of Damascus Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Fred Gibson; daughter, Patsy Jean Gibson; brother, Boyd Jackson; and sister, Birdie Mae Deaton.
Surviving are her sons, Eddie Gibson and Roger Gibson, both of Homer; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 9, from the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart with the Rev. James Harvey officiating. Interment will follow in Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 8.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.
