John Alan Means (05-29-17)

NICHOLLS, GA - John Alan Means, 72, Coffee County, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2017, at Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah.
Mr. Means worked for Pilgrim’s Pride Poultry in Douglas, Ga. after a career with Goldkist Poultry in Douglas and Harrison’s Poultry in Bethlehem, Ga.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Clarence Means, Jr.; son, Scott Matthew Means; and grandparents, Willis Cantey and Lucia Jones Birchmore, and James Clarence and Caroline Elizabeth Godard Means.
Survivors in addition to his mother, Barbara Birchmore Gaissert, include a son, John Alan (Buddy) Means, Jr. (Charmaine), Hull, Ga.; and daughter, Victoria Adriann Ivey (Josh), Nicholls; sister, Caroline Means Durden, Athens; brother, James Cantey Means, Comer; grandchildren, Melany Delgado (Darrell), Jasmine and Jorja Means, Hull, Casey Nicole Marshall (Austin), Columbus, Ga., Ethan Chauncey, Alana and Jordyn Ivey, of Nicholls; and great-granddaughter, Katelyn Marshall, Columbus.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 17, at Winterville United Methodist Church, Winterville, Georgia at 11 a.m. The Rev. Shirley Wright will be officiating.
