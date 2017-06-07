Terry Reed (06-04-17)

JEFFERSON - Terry Lee Reed, 69, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2017.

Terry's hobby was fishing. He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer Reed; and sister, Linda Brizzell.

Survivors include his wife, Janet Reed; mother, Mary Louis Reed; brothers, Danny Reed and Darrell Reed; and sister, Sherely Sanford.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at First Pentecostal Oneness Church of Arcade with Pastor Elaine Bryant officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at the funeral home. Interment to be held with Marine military honors at First Pentecostal Oneness Church of Arcade, 67 Arcade Park St., Arcade, GA.

Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.

