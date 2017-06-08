Herman Allen (06-06-17)

Herman Charles Allen, 89 passed away, Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
He was born December 6, 1927. Mr. Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Edna Johnson Allen; and brothers Thoyce and Ted Allen. Mr. Allen lived his entire life in the Barrow County area. He began a short career in the poultry industry but the career that he loved most was as an insurance agent for Independent Life and Accident Insurance Company. He took great pride in his occupation and truly relished the friends, customers and coworkers that he made during his time in the business from which he retired with 38 years of service.
Mr. Allen had a passion for animals. He loved all animals, domestic and unusual as squirrels, birds, turtles and snakes. He spent many years as an avid quail hunter and was quite good at it. He raised and trained several loved bird dogs.
He loved bush hogging on his tractor, plowing the garden, cutting the grass and growing vegetables and flowers. He was an avid collector of knives, hammers and various tools.
For over 50 years he was a member and regular attendee of the Bethlehem First United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir, cooked chicken stews with the Men’s Club and participated in the Wesley Sunday School Class and STARS (Seniors That Are Really Special).
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Hazel Pruett Allen; three daughters, Janice Allen-Anderson (Bill), Wanda Doster (Johnny), and Annette Huckfeldt (Paul); ten grandchildren, Joy Cooper, Alana (Derrick)Sparks, Andy (Linda) Cooper, Brooke (Vasek) Slamkova, Van (Katy) Cooper, Lacy (Freddy) Arriaga, Mark Doster, Jenny (Matt) Doster, Matthew Huckfeldt and Elizabeth ( Alfredo) Garcia; one step-granddaughter, Sandi (Leeon) Anderson-Quav; 15 great-grandchildren; and two step- great-grandsons; a sister, Mary Allen Barnette (Ned), Due West , S.C.; and brothers- in- law, sisters- in- law, and host of nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his long and happy life is scheduled for June 9 at the Bethlehem First United Methodist Church with the Revs. Frank Bernat and Matt Parker officiating. The burial will be in his beloved Bethlehem First United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will thankfully receive your expressions of condolences with flowers or donations to the Bethlehem First United Methodist Church.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Herman Allen (06-06-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry