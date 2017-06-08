ILA - Charlie Van Wilkes, Sr., 64, died Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at his residence.
Mr. Wilkes was born June 7, 1953, in Fort Bragg, N.C., the son of the late Charles Daniel and Mary Frances Forrester Wilkes, Jr.; and brother, Gary Wilkes. He was owner of Medex Medical Transport.
Survivors include his wife, Janie Sheridan Wilkes; children, Charlie (Chuck) Wilkes, Jr. and Brandy Wilkes Ward (Isaac); grandchildren, Cody Wilkes, Emily Wilkes, Gracie Ward and Bailey Ward; and siblings, Stephen Wilkes, Athens, Jeanne Pratt, Florida, John Wilkes (Janice), Athens, Stanley Wilkes (Donna), Ila, and Sharon Wilkes Waytaszik (Shawn), Danielsville.
No services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family or funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Charlie Wilkes Sr. (06-07-17)
