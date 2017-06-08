Annie Ruth Watkins (06-07-17)

HOSCHTON - Annie Ruth Johnson Watkins, 92, entered into rest Wednesday, June 7, 2017.
Mrs. Watkins was born in Chimney Rock, N.C., the daughter of the late William Early Johnson and Lodema Stubblefield Johnson. She was a longtime member of Center United Methodist Church and was a retired seamstress. Mrs. Watkins along with her late husband Bill operated a successful cattle and poultry farm in the West Jackson Community.
Mrs. Watkins was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Watkins; a son, Robert Michael Watkins; brother, William Robert Johnson; grandson, William “Bill” McKinley Hales IV; and a son-in-law, Gene Mauldin.
Survivors include two daughters, Robbie Ann Mauldin, Hoschton, Jean Beck and her husband Larry, Hoschton; three grandsons, Jeff Mauldin, Greg Mauldin, and Ken Hales; nine great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11, from the Center United Methodist Church with the Rev. Blane Spence officiating with burial to follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens in Winder. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Greg Mauldin, Austin Mauldin, Alex Mauldin, Marty Buffington, Ken Hales and Joel Banks. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 10. A time of fellowship and celebration of Mrs. Watkins life will follow at the Center United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 7641 Jackson Trail Road, Hoschton, Georgia from 6 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Center United Methodist Church in Hoschton.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
