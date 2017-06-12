‘Charlie’ Horne (06-08-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, June 12. 2017
WINDER - Charles “Charlie” Edward Horne, 87, a longtime resident of Winder, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Horne was a native of Alabama, and was a distinguished teacher and athletic coach in this community where he impacted many lives that he came into contact with. He was also a member of the Winder First United Methodist Church.

Mr. Horne is preceded in death by his parents, James Arch Horne and Louilla Hornsby Horne; brother, Ray Horne; and sisters, Peggy Horne McHargue, Nell Horne Smith, Francis Horne Cooper, and Ginger Horne McManus.

Survivors include his loving wife, Sheridan “Sheri” Sanders Horne; son, Chad (Kea) Horne; daughter, Shannon (Ted) Horne Wilson; brother, James “Bubba” Horne; sister, Margaret Horne Jones; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The funeral service was held on Sunday, June 11, in the Winder First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Charles Sineath officiating. Burial was at Rose Hill Cemetery in Winder.

Donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, was entrusted with the arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.