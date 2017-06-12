‘Charlie’ Horne (06-08-17)

WINDER - Charles “Charlie” Edward Horne, 87, a longtime resident of Winder, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Horne was a native of Alabama, and was a distinguished teacher and athletic coach in this community where he impacted many lives that he came into contact with. He was also a member of the Winder First United Methodist Church.
Mr. Horne is preceded in death by his parents, James Arch Horne and Louilla Hornsby Horne; brother, Ray Horne; and sisters, Peggy Horne McHargue, Nell Horne Smith, Francis Horne Cooper, and Ginger Horne McManus.
Survivors include his loving wife, Sheridan “Sheri” Sanders Horne; son, Chad (Kea) Horne; daughter, Shannon (Ted) Horne Wilson; brother, James “Bubba” Horne; sister, Margaret Horne Jones; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was held on Sunday, June 11, in the Winder First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Charles Sineath officiating. Burial was at Rose Hill Cemetery in Winder.
Donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, was entrusted with the arrangements.
