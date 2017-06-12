Nancy Pickett (06-07-17)

Nancy Kay Scoggins Pickett, 70, died Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at Piedmont- Athens Regional Medical Center.
Ms. Pickett was born in Clarke County. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence M. Scoggins and Pauline A. Scoggins; grandparents, H. Paul and Nancy Addington.
Survivors include her daughter, Marianne (John) Arundale, Cumming; sister, Marian Thomas, Colbert; brother, Larry (Jeanne) Scoggins, Colbert; grandchildren, Nicole Watts, Kayla (Will) Davis, Nicole (Brandon) Hughes, Jackson Boswell, Thomas Arundale and Matthew Arundale; great-grandchildren, Haydon Brooks, Landon Watts, Hailey Davis, Presley Hughes, Kayli Baker; and beloved pets, Sammy, Miss. B and Mama Cat who were her constant companions.
Ms. Pickett was born in Clarke County on April 18, 1947. She had a long career in law enforcement that started while she was receiving her bachelor degree in criminal justice at the University of Georgia. There she became the first female to hold a position as an active duty officer at the UGA Police Department. Later she continued her career as the first female officer on the Clarke County Police force, where she continued to pave the way for other females to advance their careers in law enforcement as well. During that time, she also specialized in domestic abuse and sex crimes against children. She played a key role in passing laws for child advocacy and safety that remain today.
In 1979 she applied for the opportunity to become the first female to serve as a trooper with the Georgia State Patrol. After successfully completing trooper school, she was one of the first of four females to be accepted as a trooper with the Georgia State Patrol. She was initially stationed out of Post 32 in Athens, where she continued to serve and protect for the next 22 years.
An advocate for animals and all God’s creatures great and small, she cherished her time outdoors with those she loved. As an accomplished, professional law enforcement officer, and activist for veterans rights, she demonstrated her love for our country each day while living life to its fullest.
Services were held Sunday, June 11, at Word of Life Congregational Holiness Church in Colbert with Georgia State Trooper honors.
Bridges Funeral Home, Athens, was in charge of arrangements.
