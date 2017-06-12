Robert Whiddon (06-10-17)

WINDER - Robert H. Whiddon, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, June 10, 2017, at his residence.
Born in Greensboro, Ga., he was the son of the late Howell and Katherine Moore Whiddon. He was of the Methodist denomination and was a United States Navy Veteran. Mr. Whiddon was the owner of Construction Tractors Limited in Winder.
Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Christine Whiddon, Kevin and Wendy Whiddon, all of Winder; grandchildren, Emily Whiddon, Matthew Whiddon, Lyndsey Whiddon and Victoria Whiddon; great-grandchild, Arianna Smith; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Frank and Melinda Whiddon, Hoschton, and Gary and Tracy Whiddon, Winder.
The family will receive friends, Monday, June 12, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 13, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Nick Vipperman officiating. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to Imagine Missions at imaginemissions.org
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
