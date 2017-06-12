AUBURN - Mamie Williams Ashworth, 85, passed into eternity Sunday, June 11, 2017, at her residence surrounded by her family.
A lifelong resident of Barrow County, she was the daughter of the late Luss and Bertie Etheridge Williams. Mrs. Ashworth was preceded in death by her husband, Erastus Ashworth; and her brother and sister-in-law, Don and Claudine Williams. A member of Midway United Methodist Church, Mrs. Ashworth was a retired social worker with The Winder Office of Department of Family and Children Services.
Survivors include children, Janice Ashworth, Franklin, Tenn., Susan (Herb) Tomlin, Grayson, and Kimberly Kirkland and David Ashworth, both of Auburn; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
The family will receive friends Monday, June 12, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 13, at 11 a.m. from Barrow Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Kaelyn Short officiating.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to Midway United Methodist Church, 215 Kilcrease Road, Auburn, Georgia 30011.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements, where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Mamie Ashworth (06-11-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry