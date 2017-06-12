Larry Jack Mackay (06-07-17)

COLBERT - Larry Jack MacKay, 61, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2017.
Born in Tulsa, Okla., he was the son of the late Delbert MacKay and Katie Knighten MacKay. Larry was a Corporal with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. He began his law enforcement career working in the jail with the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office before starting with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office on July 3, 2013. Larry was a storyteller and he used his stories to connect with people. Everything that he did was for the benefit of others, and he will be remembered as a true public servant.
Survivors include his wife, Sandy MacKay; three children, Kelly Cooper (Chris) and Jarrod MacKay (Stephanie), all of Austin, Texas and Corrie MacKay of Leander, TX; three grandchildren, Eli MacKay, Ari MacKay and Bailey MacKay and his two beloved dogs, Chester and Duncan.
Memorial services were held Sunday, June 11, at Watson Mill State Park. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office served as honorary pallbearers.
Donations may be made to the Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter, 1888 Colbert-Danielsville Road, Danielsville, GA 30633.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, was in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
