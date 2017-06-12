‘Bob’ Akin (06-12-17)

WINDER - Robert M. “Bob” Akin, 88, passed away Monday, June 12, 2017.
A native of Norman, Okla., Mr. Akin moved to Barrow County in 2003. Mr. “Bob” was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Kathryn Sue Akin; and son, Robert E. Akin. Mr. Akin served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He retired as General Manager of The Overhead Door Company of Atlanta and had attended The Whistleville Christian Church.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Alan and LeAnne Akin, Winder; daughter-in-law, Toni Akin, Lawrenceville; caregiver, Norma Jean Birt, Jefferson; grandchildren, Katie Akin and Chris Akin; great-grandchildren, Will and Bobbi; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bill and Betty Kimmons, Cartersville, Ga., and Lorene and Eddie Cook, Norman, Okla.; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Friday, June 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 17, at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Linwood Smith, Dr. Garey Huff, Sr. and Norma Jean Birt officiating. Interment will be in the White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements, where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
