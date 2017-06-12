WINDER - Sybil Lucille Kemp, 81, passed away on Saturday morning, June 10, 2017, surrounded by her loving family.
She worked with Carwood and Barrow Manufacturing, but will be best remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. Mrs. Kemp was preceded in death by her parents, Jarrell Henderson Magness and Jewell Corine McElhannon Magness; and a grandson, Blake Casper.
Survivors include her loving husband, Bill Kemp, Winder; daughter, Cindy (Ronald) Casper, Winder; three grandchildren, Quinn (Jarred) Melton, Emma (Stephen) Morris, and Baileigh (Baxter) Barnes; and two great-grandchildren, AvaGrace Elizabeth Morris and Laura Blake Melton.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 13, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The family will be receiving friends on Monday evening, June 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family has respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Mrs. Sybil to the Pay Down Fund at the Winder First Baptist Church.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Sybil Kemp (06-10-17)
