T-SPLOST could be back

Madison County voters will likely have a vote in November on approving a one-cent, regional transportation tax that would provide considerable funding for local roads.
County commissioners agreed 5-0 June 5 to place a referendum before voters this fall. But seven of the 12 counties in the region must first approve a referendum before it is placed on a ballot. If a majority of voters in the region approve the one-cent tax, then sales taxes from 12 counties will be split based on population and road miles. Madison County, which has a low commercial tax base compared to other regional counties, such as Clarke County, would stand to gain tax revenues from more urban areas for improvements on Madison County roads.
Commission chairman John Scarborough noted that Madison County residents spend a lot of tax dollars in other counties. He said getting some of that revenue back would be good.
“We have a lot of money going out of the county,” he said. “I’d like to see some of that come back to us.”
Scarborough said he didn’t have a figure yet on what Madison County could gain from a regional T-SPLOST, but he said it would be substantial.
Madison County currently receives about $500,000 to $600,000 annually in state funds from the Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) program. The county is required to match 30-percent of that grant with its own contribution. If T-SPLOST is approved, the required match will drop to 10 percent for the county. Scarborough said this means that even more LMIG funds for local roads will be available if T-SPLOST is approved, because legislators are trying to provide incentives for regions to move toward more road funding through sales taxes.
County commissioners said T-SPLOST would be a big plus for the county. They said it was a shame that T-SPLOST was turned down by voters in 2012.
“We need to educate the public a little better this time,” said commissioner Jim Escoe, who said that property taxpayers should favor a move toward more road funding through sales taxes.
Commissioner Lee Allen agreed that the one-cent, regional tax would be great for Madison County.
“This would be life-changing for us,” said Allen.
Madison County is included with a region with Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe and Walton counties.
County commissioners will now wait to see if enough leaders in other counties approve resolutions to make the November referendum a reality.
T-SPLOST could be back
