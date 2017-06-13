BETHLEHEM - Richard Hayden Vaughan, 62, died Sunday, June 11, 201, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow following a sudden illness.
Mr. Vaughan was born in Waycross, the son of the late Charles Norman Vaughan and Kathleen Howell Vaughan. He had lived in the Atlanta area since 2000. He was a graduate of Georgia Southern University and a computer programmer, but he was passionate about spending time with his family. Mr. Vaughan enjoyed playing pool and was a member of the NRA and was also of the Baptist denomination. He was preceded in death by a sister, Martha Elizabeth Thornton.
Survivors include two sisters, Mittie Vaughan, Blackshear, and Marianne Wright, Blackshear; a brother, Charles Vaughan, Jr. and wife Marilyn, Dublin, Ga.; stepsister, Patricia Cox; two nieces, Melissa Hosack and husband Gerald, Douglas, Hannah Durrance; a nephew, Steven Wright and wife Jennifer, Washington D.C.; and numerous other relatives.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 14, at 3 p.m., at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesoudmfuneralhome.com
Miles-Odum Funeral Home, Waycross, is in charge of the arrangements.
Richard Vaughan (06-11-17)
