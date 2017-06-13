Reba Burnell Adams, 92, wife of the late Gordon Lee Adams, died Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Born in Madison County, she was the daughter of the late Willie and Daisy Looney Sorrow. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Betty Sue Adams; and siblings, Thelma Muller, Dorothy Hansford, Gordon, Fred and Joe Sorrow. Mrs. Adams was a homemaker and member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughters, Brenda (Frank) Manley and Cora Lee Scoggins, both of Danielsville; sister, Beatrice West; granddaughter, Carol Ann Scoggins; and great-grandchildren, William and Allen Halstead.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 14, at 2 p.m. at Lord & Stephens Danielsville Chapel. Interment will follow at Meadow Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Lord & Stephens Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Reba Adams (06-11-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry