Comer man involved in prison guard killings

Law officers are searching for two inmates, including one from Comer, who killed two guards in Eatonton, carjacked a vehicle and sped away.
Ricky Dubose of Comer and Donnie Russell Rowe are being hunted by law officers across the state after killing Baldwin State Prison officers Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue.
According to a report from The Atlanta Journal Constitution, Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said the inmates overtook the guards, who were driving a transport bus. One officer was driving the bus. The other was in a seat adjacent to him. There was a gate between the officers and the inmates. The two prisoners “went through the gate,” Sills said. “I can't tell you how the gate got open. It should have been locked. It may have been locked. I have no idea.” After disarming the officers, one of the inmates shot and killed them, said Stills, who said about 30 inmates saw what happened.
Madison County Sheriff’s Captain Jimmy Patton said Dubose has family in Madison County and that law officers are keeping watch over any contact Dubose might make locally. He said there’s no reason to believe the two fugitives are in Madison County, but patrols have been stepped up to watch out for the two men.
Patton said the loss of two guards hits home with law officers, adding that the off-duty deputies are calling in to ask what they can do to help.
Patton said Dubose is familiar to local officers.
“Most every officer here has had some dealings with him (Dubose),” said Patton.
He urged anyone who sees the men to immediately call 9-1-1 and to keep a distance. The two men are considered extremely dangerous.
The two men were last seen in a green 2004 Honda Civic with the tag RBJ 6601. Dubose is listed as 24 years old, 6’1” and 140 lbs. Rowe, who goes by “Whiskey,” is 43, 6’1” and 181 points.
Dubose was serving a 20-year sentence for armed robbery with a projected release date of Sept. 3, 2034. He also had been convicted for two counts of theft by taking, entering auto, three counts of fraudulent credit card, two counts of burglary, three counts of financial identity fraud and robbery.
Comer man involved in prison guard killings
