Charles Cotton (06-13-17)

COMMERCE - Charles Pledger Cotton, 85, died Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at his residence.
Mr. Cotton was born in Maysville, the son of the late, Pledger Dillard and Clara Belle Odell Cotton. Mr. Cotton was retired from Scales Trucking, where he was the safety coordinator, a member of Nicholson Pentecostal Fire Baptized Holiness Church, and a United States Marine veteran.
Survivors incude his wife, Joan Miller Cotton, Commerce; sons, Rusty Cotton, Nicholson, Kenny Cotton, Nicholson, Scott Cotton, Maysville, and Steve Cotton, Nicholson; daughter, Tina Simpson, West Union, S.C.; brother, William Cotton, Marietta; sisters, Jo Wilbanks, Nicholson, and Judy Wilson, Commerce; 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 15, at 2 p.m. from Nicholson Pentecostal Fire Baptized Holiness Church with the Revs. Marty Smith, Jacob Armour, Scott Alexander, and Eugene Walls. the Interment will be at Grove Level Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday, June 14, from 5 to 9 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
