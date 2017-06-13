Charles Cotton (06-13-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Tuesday, June 13. 2017
COMMERCE - Charles Pledger Cotton, 85, died Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at his residence.

Mr. Cotton was born in Maysville, the son of the late, Pledger Dillard and Clara Belle Odell Cotton. Mr. Cotton was retired from Scales Trucking, where he was the safety coordinator, a member of Nicholson Pentecostal Fire Baptized Holiness Church, and a United States Marine veteran.

Survivors incude his wife, Joan Miller Cotton, Commerce; sons, Rusty Cotton, Nicholson, Kenny Cotton, Nicholson, Scott Cotton, Maysville, and Steve Cotton, Nicholson; daughter, Tina Simpson, West Union, S.C.; brother, William Cotton, Marietta; sisters, Jo Wilbanks, Nicholson, and Judy Wilson, Commerce; 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 15, at 2 p.m. from Nicholson Pentecostal Fire Baptized Holiness Church with the Revs. Marty Smith, Jacob Armour, Scott Alexander, and Eugene Walls. the Interment will be at Grove Level Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday, June 14, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.