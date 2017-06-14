FOOTBALL: Receiving targets emerging for JCCHS in offseason

Jackson County quarterbacks have enjoyed a greater variety of receiving targets to throw to during the pass-and-catch heavy off-season of high school football.
Coach Brandon Worley pointed to a number of receivers — Braxton Johnson, Micah Swift, Tyler Wester, Seth Caylor, Malik Hobson, Rayshun Dorsey and Kyle Langston — as being bright spots this offseason.
“It’s kind of good to be able to name more than just two or three kids,” Worley said of the receiving corps. “I think that’s exciting.”
The Panthers have been throwing against their own linebackers and defensive backs in intrasquad workouts and will travel to two big 7-on-7 tournaments later this month.
Worley said Johnson “has looked great,” while Swift is progressing nicely at receiver after seeing time at fullback last year.
The coach added that Caylor’s speed “is definitely going to help us with deep threats this year,” Worley said.
In the meantime, quarterbacks Grey Akins, a senior, and Landon Youngblood, a sophomore, are each using offseason to strengthen their claim to the starting quarterback job this fall.
“Both have done a fantastic job, and they’re kind of battling it out, which is good because they have that competition there,” Worley said. “They’re not going to get satisfied. They’re going to keep grinding.”
For the rest of this story, see the June 14 edition of The Jackson Herald.
