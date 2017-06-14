Commerce woman part of second Emmy

A Commerce woman won her second straight Emmy for news coverage Saturday in Atlanta.
Laura Sanders Boles, an executive producer for WSPA in Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C., area was the leader of a group that tied for the TV award for “live coverage.”
Boles, a 2005 graduate of Commerce High School, called the award an honor, “but it was just so bittersweet.”
She is the daughter of David and Jennifer Sanders, who own Sanders Furniture in Commerce.
The station won for its coverage of a funeral for a police officer killed in the line of duty in March 2016. The station tied with Georgia Public Broadcasting for the Emmy.
“It was such a tragic event. We were really glad we could honor him,” Boles said.
“It was a really sad event that we even had to (cover). We’re very excited that we won, but it was one of those things we wished we’d never had to do.”
Boles has been the morning executive producer at the station for about two and a half years. She has been at the station for six years.
See the full story in the June 14 issue of The Jackson Herald.
