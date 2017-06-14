Hearings are approaching on two large developments in Jefferson including a massive retail project on the bypass and an industrial site off Plainview Road.
Those requests will go before the Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission at its June 20 meeting, but no action can be taken until the Georgia Department of Community Affairs Development of Regional Impact (DRI) study is completed.
Among the proposals is a rezoning request from Darrell Garner for a massive retail facility on Hwy. 129/Major Damon Gause Bypass.
If approved, the retail project will be constructed on 235.6 acres above Holders Siding Road and will front the east side of the bypass (not at the previously planned Walmart site).
Developers plan to construct, “Shoppes at Jefferson,” a commercial retail project totaling 1.49 million square feet. It will be divided into 26 parcels and include big box stores, medium-size retail sites, small shops and office spaces.
A large warehouse and residential development in Jefferson are also on the agenda.
See the full story in the June 14 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Huge retail coming?
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry